'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 3 | Peacock and Williamson

There's a packed slate for Week 3 NFL action. Locked On analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

TAMPA, Fla. — We saw plenty of upsets and big wins in Week 2 and we're starting to learn more about the teams around the league.

Some big matchups in Week 3 include the 2-0 Bills facing the 2-0 Dolphins, who are coming off an explosive performance on offense to comeback to defeat the Ravens in Week 2. The Packers face the Bucs in a potential NFL Playoffs prequel. And on Sunday night, the 49ers, now led by Jimmy Garoppolo, take on the Denver Broncos, who have struggled in their first two weeks with new QB Russell Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: MIA +5.5, O/U 52.5

Brian Peacock: Bills 34, Dolphins 27

Matt Williamson: Bills 40, Dolphins 30

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: MIN -6, O/U 52

Brian Peacock: Lions 24, Vikings 23

Matt Williamson: Vikings 32, Lions 30

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Bucs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: TB -1, O/U 42

Brian Peacock: Packers 26, Bucs 19

Matt Williamson: Bucs 17, Packers 16

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: ARI +3.5, O/U 48

Brian Peacock: Rams 31, Cardinals 24

Matt Williamson: Rams 30, Cardinals 27

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: DEN +1.5, O/U 44.5

Brian Peacock: 49ers 27, Broncos 20

Matt Williamson: 49ers 24, Broncos 16

