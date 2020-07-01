BOISE, Idaho — Kellen Moore, the former Boise State star quarterback, is reportedly now deciding if he will stay as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys or if he will seek an opportunity to become the University of Washington's new offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport, a National Insider at the NFL Network, reported that the new Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy, would like to keep more on the staff in his current role, but the OC opening in Moore's home state is another option for him.

Soon after Chris Petersen stepped down as UW's head coach, defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was promoted to head coach. After the Huskies beat down Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, Lake cleaned house by firing OC Bush Hamdan and announcing that tight ends coach Jordan Paopao won't return next season.

Moore has not made any official decisions on his future but now it seems very unlikely that he would become Boise State's next OC (sorry, Bronco Nation). Boise State coach Bryan Harsin has not hired anyone to replace Zac Hill, who left to become the OC at Arizona State on Dec. 14, 2019.

If Moore does decide to go to UW and become their next offensive coordinator, he'll be taking a major pay cut. Hamdan made $700,000 annually when he agreed to join Petersen's staff, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in UW history, according to The Seattle Times. The average salary for an NFL offensive coordinator is around $1 million.

While Dallas did miss the playoffs, the Cowboys' offense did make a major turnaround under Moore. The offense was No. 1 in the NFL for total offense, averaging 431.5 yards per game and sixth in the league for scoring offense with 27.1 points per game.

Under Moore, quarterback Dak Prescott also had a career season with 4,092 passing yards - which was second in the NFL. Dak missed Tony Romo's franchise passing record by a single yard.

