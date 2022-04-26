Research shows Cowboys fans have the most tattoos of their team

Dallas Cowboys fans are among the most diehard in the world and they wear that fandom not just on their sleeve but also on their skin.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys continue to leave an indelible mark on the sports world.

According to new data from TicketSource, Cowboys fans outpace the rest of the competition with the most tattoos of their team on their bodies.

The information from TicketSource took into account Google search data and Instagram hashtags to determine which NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL teams have been the most tattooed by their fans.

Dallas leads the way with 38,200 Google searches related to team-specific tattoos. The only team in the four leagues that even comes close to the fanaticism of Cowboys fans is that of the Bills Mafia. Buffalo Bills fans placed second with 34,300 team-specific searches for tattoos on Google.

Imagine how many tattoos #Cowboys fans would get if the team, you know, won the Super Bowl. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 26, 2022

The Chicago Bulls were the top NBA team, and third place on the list, with 19,800 Google searches. The Atlanta Braves were the highest-ranked MLB team with 16,320 Google searches, good for fourth on the list. No NHL team cracked the top-10.

Cowboys fans still being amped up about their team to the point of getting tattoos is a testament to their devotion — and also their frustration, which Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke to on "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on April 19.

"I think at the end of the day when you look at our team last year, we came up short," said Jones. "And although we have some really good football players from a perception standpoint, we have to make the decision in collaboration with our coaching staff and in collaboration with our coaching staff is that good value for your cap dollars."

In terms of players, Tom Brady was the highest-ranked NFL player with 50,380 Google queries related to engraving the seven-time Super Bowl champion on their bodies — good for sixth overall on the list of athletes. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was the seventh-ranked athlete — second-highest among NFL players — with 36,900 such searches. The most-searched athlete for tattoos was Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The best place for a #Dak tattoo would have to be on whatever your throwing arm is — right in the humerus area. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 26, 2022

The Cowboys are slated to pick No. 24 overall in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft starting April 28. With the Cowboys expected to take an offensive lineman in either Texas A&M's Kenyon Green or Boston College's Zion Johnson, chances are fans won't be getting tattoos of them.

However, if the Cowboys go with a splash player such as Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, it could inspire fans to consider getting some ink of the prolific wideout throughout the course of his Dallas tenure.