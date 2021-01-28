Buccaneers select Super Bowl LV uniform

We have the teams, the stadium, and now the uniforms.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Twitter Wednesday that the team will be suiting up in white jerseys and pewter pants for Super Bowl LV.
And the team is hoping the game day threads will be a lucky charm as it will be the third time in a row the Bucs put on that exact uniform.
The combo first appeared when the Bucs played the Saints in the NFL's Divisional Round and then came back for last weekend's NFC Championship. Two games where the Bucs came out on top and punched their ticket into history as the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
In the last 15 Super Bowls, teams wearing white are 13-2, according to 10 Sports reporter Grace Remington. The Bucs have also posted a 5-0 record when wearing their white uniforms.
So, will the superstition work on Feb. 7? You'll just have to tune in at 6:30 p.m. as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.
- DeSantis: Claims that Trump team had no COVID-19 vaccination plan are 'factually false'
- Tallahassee International Airport closed after suspected tornado touches down in city
- Gov. DeSantis announces vaccination pop up site in Tampa Bay
- Troopers: Fiery crash kills 3 in Pasco County
- Bucs to play Super Bowl at home: Here are the 4 moments that helped make history
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Parking, tickets, map: Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Experience
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter