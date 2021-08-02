Deputy who tackled Super Bowl streaker played football in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla — If you caught one of the hundreds of videos showing Sunday's Super Bowl streaker, you may have noticed that the deputy who finally tackled the man to the ground looked like a natural on the field.
Well, that's because, at one point in his life, he was.
According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Clint Stearns was the man who tackled the streaker, and he has football roots right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Stearns played for Plant City High School's varsity football team during his junior and senior year. He played both quarterback and safety for the Raiders.
Stearns was no Tom Brady, but the deputy still found a way to share the spotlight with the now seven-time Super Bowl champion on the grandest stage.
Sports announcer Kevin Harlan's announcing of the streaker on the field has gone viral.
The streaker, identified by law enforcement as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade of Florida, was arrested after rushing the field at Raymond James Stadium and delaying the Bucs' win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.
He was wearing a pink women's bathing suit or leotard and could be seen running by players, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Andrade was released from jail Monday morning after posting a $500 bond.
The streaking incident appears to have a link to a YouTube personality with a history of similar stunts.
- Siege the Lombardi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
- Bucs' Super Bowl bid caps off an incredible year for Tampa Bay sports
- Deputies search for teen accused of stealing car with child inside
- US Air Force performs trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Brady, Gronk have most postseason touchdown passes in NFL history
- Meet the Glazer family: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners for the last 26 years
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter