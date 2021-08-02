Deputy who tackled Super Bowl streaker played football in Hillsborough County

The deputy looked liked a natural on the field. And, there was a good reason why.

TAMPA, Fla — If you caught one of the hundreds of videos showing Sunday's Super Bowl streaker, you may have noticed that the deputy who finally tackled the man to the ground looked like a natural on the field.

Well, that's because, at one point in his life, he was.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Clint Stearns was the man who tackled the streaker, and he has football roots right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Stearns played for Plant City High School's varsity football team during his junior and senior year. He played both quarterback and safety for the Raiders.

Stearns was no Tom Brady, but the deputy still found a way to share the spotlight with the now seven-time Super Bowl champion on the grandest stage.

Sports announcer Kevin Harlan's announcing of the streaker on the field has gone viral.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

The streaker, identified by law enforcement as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade of Florida, was arrested after rushing the field at Raymond James Stadium and delaying the Bucs' win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.

He was wearing a pink women's bathing suit or leotard and could be seen running by players, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Andrade was released from jail Monday morning after posting a $500 bond.

The streaking incident appears to have a link to a YouTube personality with a history of similar stunts.

And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021