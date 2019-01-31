As the NFL wraps up its 99th season with Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, the league will also be kicking off a year-long celebration of its centennial.

To launch what its calling the "NFL 100" campaign, a special commercial called 'The 100-Year Game' will debut during the Super Bowl broadcast.

The two-minute spot is sure to be epic and features more than 40 current and former players, including 19 Hall of Famers and a total of 53 Super Bowl rings, according to the NFL.

The NFL has been dropping teaser trailers to give fans an idea of what's to come when everyone is gathered at the NFL’s 100th season gala and things get a bit out of hand.

Just some of the current and former players spotted in the trailers so far include: Christian McCaffrey, Peyton Manning, Richard Sherman, Michael Strahan, Larry Fitzgerald, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marshawn Lynch, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, Brian Urlacher, Jim Brown, Deion Sanders and many others.

According to USA TODAY, some of the highlights from all of the football chaos includes Terry Bradshaw tossing a football 40 yards across the ballroom and hitting a chandelier and Tony Gonzalez running full speed into Von Miller.

And what sparks all the commotion?

As Marshawn Lynch tries to taste the frosting on a massive cake, he knocks over the football on top and that's when things get going, according to the USA TODAY report.

And it certainly seems like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be making a cameo, based on a teaser released Thursday featuring a hand with five Super Bowl rings.

Michael Strahan may even try to teach Peyton Manning a lesson or two.