Super Bowl 2021: Kickoff time, performers and more

Whether you're a casual fan or die-hard Chiefs or Buccaneers fan, here's your simple guide to watching Super Bowl 55.

The NFL is set to conclude its 101st season when Super Bowl LV gets underway at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The matchup features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFC vs. the Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV (which stands for Super Bowl 55) kicks off Feb. 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LV will be shown on CBS, along with CBS All Access, and will be streaming free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Weeknd will be on the biggest stage of his career when he performs the halftime show at Super Bowl LV. He told Billboard last week that he's put up $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show be what he envisioned.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined last year's Super Bowl halftime show. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show.

Previous halftime show performers include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Who is performing the national anthem?

R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church, both double-digit Grammy nominees, will join forces to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 55.

Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone will arrange and produce Church and Sullivan’s rendition of the national anthem.

Who is performing "America the Beautiful"?

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LV.

H.E.R. won two Grammys in 2019 -- Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance for "Best Part." She's earned critical acclaim for her live performances, including her work as a guitarist. She’s won honors at the MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards and launched R&B hits such as “Focus,” “Slide,” “Damage” and “B.S.” with Jhené Aiko.

How long is the Super Bowl?

According to CBS Sports, the average Super Bowl broadcast over the past 20 years has been about three-and-a-half hours long, including the halftime show that generally lasts 20 to 30 minutes.

The longest Super Bowl over the past decade was in 2013, which lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes. The main reason that game went so long was because there was a 34-minute delay because of a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans.

When was the last Super Bowl in Tampa?

Super Bowl 55 will be Tampa's fifth time hosting the big game. The last time Tampa hosted the Super Bowl was in 2009. Super Bowl XLIII featured the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23, securing their sixth Super Bowl ring.

Who did the Chiefs play in the last Super Bowl?

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 in Miami, Florida.