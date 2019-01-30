ATLANTA — As the days tick down to Super Bowl 53, chefs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium are making sure they're ready to feed lots of hungry football fans.
And stadium officials are making sure they won't run out of food by preparing double the amount they had on their highest-ever sales day.
This week they unveiled their Super Bowl lineup featuring classic stadium food, along with themed snacks and drinks for Patriots and Rams fans.
La Chicharron - $5
This Los Angeles Rams-themed hot dog is topped with pinto beans, peppers, cheese, and pork rinds.
The NE Beantown Frank - $5
This Patriots-themed hot dog comes with northern beans, maple syrup, bacon, and green onions.
Chicken & Waffles - $12
The southern classic comes with hot sauce, sorghum butter, cole slaw, and sweet pickles. You'll need a fork and knife, and possibly a table, for this Super Bowl option.
"Closed on Sunday" chicken sandwich - $14
The "C.O.S." is a fried chicken sandwich topped with mayo, a spicy pickle, and served on a honey butter roll. Available at Gamechangers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Neighborhood Punch - $12
Cinnamon Whiskey, watermelon puree, and mai tai combine in this Super Bowl cocktail.
Stadium Margarita - $12
A classic frozen take on the margarita, featuring tequila, triple sec, and margarita mix.
The Atlanta Twist - $12
A mix of the Neighborhood Punch and the Stadium Margarita topped with a sangria floater.
The PaLomA - $12
In a nod to the Los Angeles Rams, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be offering this tequila drink with grapefruit, club soda and a blood orange wedge.
The New Englander - $12
This Patriots-themed cocktail features vodka with cranberry, club soda, and lime.
Classic Stadium Favorites
When Mercedes-Benz Stadium first opened it made headlines with their affordable prices for classic stadium treats. Those prices are remaining the same, even for the Super Bowl. The deals include $5 Classic Cheeseburger, $6 crispy chicken & fries, $3 french fries, $2 hot dogs.