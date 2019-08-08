HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson is one of the top young quarterbacks in the nfl after successfully avoiding a sophomore slump last year.

Watson had a breakout season in 2018 with 32 total touchdowns in helping lead Houston to an AFC South title.

KIII/KHOU

Watson was selected to his first Pro Bowl despite not having a consistent receiver other than Deandre Hopkins. The Texans' star QB talked about trying to develop a rapport with those receivers, especially some of the other guys like Will Fuller and Keke Coutee.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: