HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have one of the game's best receivers in DeAndre Hopkins but can they develop the entire receiving corps into one of the tops in the NFL?

Hopkins has emerged as one of the league's top targets throughout his career. This offseason he had that point validated when the video game Madden 20 gave him a 99 rating out of 100, one of the highest out of any player.

Hopkins is joined by Will Fuller and second year player Keke Coutee. Both fuller and Coutee suffered injuries last season, although Fuller's was much more extensive with a torn ACL. Coutee suffered a setback Thursday when we was carted off with a minor ankle injury during the preseason opener in Green Bay.