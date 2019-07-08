HOUSTON — One of the breakout stars for the Houston Texans last season was rookie safety Justin Reid. Reid though came close to missing some serious in his second year after a big car accident weeks ago.

The Texans have high hopes for the former third round pick after three interceptions in his first season that included a 101-yard pick-six against the Redskins.

Those hopes were almost derailed after a wreck two weeks ago that saw a drunk driver ram into the back of Reid's car. The Houston safety avoided serious injury but missed the first four days of practice as a precautionary measure.

Reid talked about the excitement of being back with the team and taking the year forward in year two.