HOUSTON — The Houston Texans got a career season out of veteran running back Lamar Miller last year and now they're hoping he can be even better in 2019.

Miller is heading into his eighth season in the NFL and yet is coming off just his first Pro Bowl appearance. The vet has yet to show the wear and tear that a running back later in his career normally does at this point.

KIII

The Pro Bowler says he expects to be even better this season after working with fellow veteran back Frank Gore this offseason and taking his advice to lose some weight.

