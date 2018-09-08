WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (KIII SPORTS) — One of the Houston Texans' biggest question marks remains at offensive line, where center Nick Martin is expected to anchor a young group.

Martin is one of only two returners from a line that gave up the second most sacks per game in the NFL last season with only the Colts being worse.

Martin is the younger brother of Cowboys' Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin. The younger Notre Dame grad might not have the clout yet that his brother does, but it's easy to see with his work ethic why the third year player is looked at as leader by his teammates.

