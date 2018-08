WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, WV (KIII SPORTS) — The Texans' JJ Watt commands quite a presence, when he's on the field.

The three time defensive player of the year has played in only eight total games the last two seasons after having back surgery in 2016 and a broken left leg last year.

Watt has worked his way back through rehab and appears to be in good shape, but whether we'll see him in the preseason remains to be seen.

