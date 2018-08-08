WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV ((KIII SPORTS) — The Houston Texans sport one of the NFL's best receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, who lead the league with 13 touchdowns despite again having three different quarterbacks.

Pair him with a hopefully healthy Deshaun Watson and the emerging Will Fuller as a second option, and Houston's receiving core appears to be a highly underrated weapon.

