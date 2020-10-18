Titans on top of Texans, 14-7, in second quarter | Live now on KHOU 11

The Houston Texans topped Jacksonville last weekend and now hope to knock Tennessee from the ranks of the unbeaten.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Houston Texans won their first game of the season last weekend when they took care of the Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Today, they face another division rival in the unbeaten Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

For the Texans, it'll be their second game under interim head coach Romeo Crennel who has replaced the fired Bill O'Brien. Coaching for the Titans is former Texans defensive coach Mike Vrabel.

The Texans defense will have their hands full with former Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is starting today. When Tannehill starts, the Titans are 11-3. When the Texans have the ball, Deshaun Watson is always a dual running-passing threat. Across the line from him will be former Texans lineman Jadeveon Clowney, who is facing Houston for the first time since being traded.

Below are highlights from the game

First quarter

Tennessee got on the board first with a Tannehill 7-yard pass to Anthony Firkser. 7-0 Titans.

Before the quarter was over, the Titans would find the end zone again. Tannehill connected with A.J. Brown and Tennessee went up 14-0 on Houston.

Second quarter

The Texans got on the board in the second quarter when Deshawn Watson hit Darren Fells on fourth down to cut the Titans lead in half at 14-7.