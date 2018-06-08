WHITE SULFER SPRINGS, WV (KIII SPORTS) — Today we kick-off our Houston Texans Training Camp Reports and the number one question on every Houston fan's mind is Deshaun Watson's recovery from an ACL tear. Watson was on fire in his brief rookie campaign, in 7 games he threw for nearly 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns, putting to rest any doubters he had entering the NFL. But, Watson's season came to an end early after tearing an ACL in his right knee during practice. He has experience with ACL tears, he tore the ACL in his left knee during his Freshman year at Clemson. Watson is using his previous experience with the injury to get himself back to 100% and back to honing his craft.

