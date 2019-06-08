HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are expecting big things from star defensive ends JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney, if both of them are on the field.

Watt and Clowney both stayed relatively healthy last season, which for Watt was a huge bonus after playing in just eight games collectively between 2017 and 2018. Watt says this is the first time in years that he's felt 100 percent in camp and he's gearing up for a big ninth season in the league.

KIII/KHOU

The bigger question of the two is Clowney who is continuing his holdout in camp. Clowney has thus far refused to sign his franchise tag, but according to NFL.com could be back at the end of the preseason.

With 25 sacks combined between Watt and Clowney last season, the Texans are looking for big things out of their defensive ends, if both can get on and stay on the field.