HOUSTON — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered.
The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.
Cincinnati vs. Houston first half highlights
Cincinnati got on the board first with this scoring strike from Bandon Allen to Drew Sample. 7-0 Bengals.
Houston put 3 on the board with a field goal, set up by this Deshaun Watson to Brandon Cooks bomb.
After a Bengals field goal, Watson and Cooks hooked up again, this time for 7. 10-10 ballgame.
Cincinnati vs. Houston second half highlights
The Bengals Samaje Perine broke tackle after tackle on this touchdown run to give Cincinnati the lead back. 17-10 Bengals.
The Texans answered back on the following drive when David Johnson found paydirt. 17 all.
Cincinnati wen back in front, 24-17 on this Allen to Higgins touchdown pass.
Houston tied it back up with this Watson to Johnson strike.
The Texans took their first lead of the game at 31-27 with this Watson to Fells pass. THIS is determination!
But Cincinnati took a lead back that they wouldn't give back.