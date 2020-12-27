It was a back-and-forth matchup with the Bengals ending up on top.

HOUSTON — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered.

The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.

Cincinnati vs. Houston first half highlights

Cincinnati got on the board first with this scoring strike from Bandon Allen to Drew Sample. 7-0 Bengals.

The @Bengals are on the board first in Houston!



📺: #CINvsHOU on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/IFHvVPw7XT pic.twitter.com/trPcuRfVfY — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020

Houston put 3 on the board with a field goal, set up by this Deshaun Watson to Brandon Cooks bomb.

After a Bengals field goal, Watson and Cooks hooked up again, this time for 7. 10-10 ballgame.

Cincinnati vs. Houston second half highlights

The Bengals Samaje Perine broke tackle after tackle on this touchdown run to give Cincinnati the lead back. 17-10 Bengals.

The Texans answered back on the following drive when David Johnson found paydirt. 17 all.

Cincinnati wen back in front, 24-17 on this Allen to Higgins touchdown pass.

Houston tied it back up with this Watson to Johnson strike.

The Texans took their first lead of the game at 31-27 with this Watson to Fells pass. THIS is determination!

.@DeshaunWatson making magic happen (AGAIN!).

And Darren Fells WILL NOT be stopped.



📺: #CINvsHOU on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/IFHvVPw7XT pic.twitter.com/aso8tJMV3L — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020