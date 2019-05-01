HOUSTON — Today's wild-card game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts is a matchup that seemed improbable early this season after Houston dropped its first three games and the Colts limped to a 1-5 start. Below is a running blog of the Colts vs. Texans at NRG Stadium.

SECOND QUARTER: Colts 21, Texans 0

Indianapolis was driving for another score when this happened. (But the Texans went three-and-out, and gave the ball right back.)

The Colts increased their lead to 21-0 on this touchdown pass from Luck to Inman.

FIRST QUARTER: Colts 14, Texans 0

The Colts took the opening drive and marked 75 yards for a score. The key play was a 35-yard pass from Andrew Luck to T.Y. Hilton.

After a Texans 3-and-out, the Colts again put together a touchdown-scoring drive. This time, Marlon Mack took it in from two yards out.

