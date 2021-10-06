Deshaun Watson expected to report to training camp Sunday but still wants trade, per reports

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said although the quarterback is reporting to training camp, his desire to be traded remains unchanged.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson is headed to training camp Sunday, NFL.com is reporting.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "the quarterback is showing up for testing to begin entry into training camp. However, Watson’s stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged."

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired June 10, when the Texans canceled their mandatory minicamp

NFL.com reports Watson would face mandatory $50,000 fines for every missed day of camp.

KHOU 11's Matt Musil says there's not been a response yet from the team or Watson on his plans to show up at training camp.

No response yet from either the Texans or the Watson camp on Deshaun’s reported plans to show up to training camp but this situation has gotten more than a little interesting. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) July 25, 2021

Watson’s future with the team is still up in the air.

Earlier this year, the quarterback requested a trade from the team just months after he signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans.

A few months after the trade request, 22 women filed lawsuits alleging Watson had sexually assaulted or harassed them during massage sessions. A complaint against Watson was even filed with the Houston Police Department. The NFL is also investigating.

No charges have been filed.

Houston officially begins practice on Wednesday.

Here is a full list of training camp practices:

Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, July 29 at 9 a.m.

Friday, July 30 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 31 at 9 a.m. (open for exclusive event)

Monday, Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. (open to the public)

Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. (open to the public)

Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. (open to the public)

Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. (open to the public)

Monday, Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. (open for an excluvie event)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.