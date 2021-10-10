Patriots come back to top Texans, 25-22

Houston gave up the lead with under 20 seconds left and fall to 1-4 on the season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans dropped to 1-4 on the season after falling to the New England Patriots, 25-22, at NRG Stadium Sunday.

The game featured a pair of rookies, as Davis Mills got the start for the Texans and Mac Jones for New England.

Below are highlights from the game.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans, first half

Houston got the scoring started with this Davis Mills to Anthony Auclair. Extra point was no good -- Texans up, 6-0.

New England tied it up at 6 with this Damien Harris score...but they also missed the PAT.

The Texans took the lead back as Chris Moore took this Mills pass and did the rest. (But again -- a missed extra point). 12-6 Houston.

The Texans and Patriots would both add a field goal and Houston would go into halftime with a 15-9 lead.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans, second half

The Texans defense made a statement early in the second half, as Lonnie Johnson got the pick of a Mac Jones pass.

Then a little trickery and the Texans are up 22-9.