Texans

Texans tops Jacksonville, 30-14, for first win of the season | See game highlights

Houston is now 1`-4, winning for the first time this season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans earned their first win of the season today, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Houston won under interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who took over for Bill O'Brien as head coach.

Below are  highlights from the game

Deshaun Watson was showing his escape ability early, avoiding a loss and turning it into a positive play. 

Jacksonville had the game's first touchdown on this Gardner Minshew toss to Keelan Cole. Jags were up 7-3.

Houston then took the lead with this 44-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Darren Fells.

The Texans extended their leads to 20-7 with this Watson to Will Fuller connection.

The Jags tightened it up with this fourth-down conversion for the score.

After the second Texans' takeaway of the day, Watson found Bradin Cooks for another score. 30-14 Texans.