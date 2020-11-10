Texans tops Jacksonville, 30-14, for first win of the season | See game highlights

Houston is now 1`-4, winning for the first time this season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans earned their first win of the season today, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Houston won under interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who took over for Bill O'Brien as head coach.

Below are highlights from the game

Deshaun Watson was showing his escape ability early, avoiding a loss and turning it into a positive play.

The footwork is next level 👀



📺: CBS

📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/t1vD11M1Qt — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 11, 2020

Jacksonville had the game's first touchdown on this Gardner Minshew toss to Keelan Cole. Jags were up 7-3.

Houston then took the lead with this 44-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Darren Fells.

The Texans extended their leads to 20-7 with this Watson to Will Fuller connection.

The Jags tightened it up with this fourth-down conversion for the score.