Fans, teammates react to news of J.J. Watt being released from Houston Texans

HOUSTON — Friday was a colder than usual day in Houston, but the news of J.J. Watt requesting to being released from the Texans made the city feel much colder.

Watt was the first to make the announcement about his release via Twitter. In an emotional message to the people of Houston, Watt said he is leaving the city he's grown to love because it's time to move on.

"I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

The news was an obvious heavy-hitter for many, but several people, including his teammates and local city officials, thanked the three-time Defensive Player of the Year for his hard work and dedication to the city.

Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 12, 2021

I can’t Thank you enough for the talks we’ve had the time you’ve taken to help me in the little things for my game all of it. Houston appreciates you bro and all you’ve done for the city. Continue to be you and a great leader for your next team, the HOF awaits love bro. @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/7CFTx5yWuu — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 12, 2021

Thank you @JJWatt for helping me getting better as a player each and every day. Don’t know many guys that work as hard as you do. The proof is in the pudding g and that’s why you are a future hall of famer. Wish you best brodie🤘🏽#TexansLegend — Tytus Howard (@levelstothis_2) February 12, 2021

Honored to have played with one of the greatest @JJWatt #Legend pic.twitter.com/PKCXhbS4xP — Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) February 12, 2021

News of @JJWatt and @HoustonTexans parting ways is bittersweet. He truly is a class act. He was incredible for our team and city. All the best to him, @KealiaOhai, and his future team. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2021

I arrived in Houston, Texas on the day @JJWatt signed his first contract the Texans, hard to imagine our city without him, many thanks for all the amazing memories and for your contributions. Will never forget your support during #Harvey https://t.co/Uj8PF9MaXo — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) February 12, 2021

The emotion from Watt's fans ranged from sad, to hopeless, to some putting in their bid for his next team.

Ugh! We’ll miss you. You were the heart of this city for so long and you’ll always have a special place in Houston. Thank you you EVERYTHING you’ve done for us! 💔🥺 #JJWatt #HoustonTexans https://t.co/Io2FMHaC5G — Sarah (@texasproud1127) February 12, 2021

I will always root for @JJWatt he did this city proud. I wish nothing but success for him😘 — Florisa Salazar (@sflorisa) February 12, 2021

I just need to know what I can do to get @Chiefs to grab @JJWatt for next season!!! Red looks good on him!! He would be a perfect fit for our defense! #bringJJWattTOKansascity — Lisa Hernandez (@Lmain44) February 12, 2021

And we continue to watch the downfall of the @HoustonTexans Thanks for the 10 awesome seasons, @JJWatt ! We wish you only the best, and hopefully, you can get that championship title elsewhere. #ThankYouJJ — Mark Cunningham (@Cunningham413) February 12, 2021

Tear,tear WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU JJ!! You deserve a ring and a superbowl, will always have our hearts. Wish you nothing but the beat!❤🏈 #JJWatt #bittersweet https://t.co/ESkHy5ZjGw — Melissa👩‍🦰 (@MelissaGingerC) February 12, 2021

That one really hurts but I understand #JJWatt — kbrittanytv (@kbrittanytv) February 12, 2021