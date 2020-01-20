HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are parting ways with senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen, according to a report from NFL.com.

NFL.com insider Ian Rapaport tweeted the news Sunday evening. Olsen had spent time serving as the interim general manager. He had been employed with the Texans for the past 13 seasons.

This was Olsen’s second season as the senior vice president of football administration after spending the previous eight years as the vice president of football administration, according to the Texans website.

His primary responsibility with the Texans was negotiating player contracts and managing the salary cap.

The Texans head into the offseason with $60 million in cap space, according to spotrac.com.

However, that could change significantly if the Texans work out a new deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson who will be entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The Texans also have to sign left offensive tackle Jeremy Tunsil to a new deal as well.

Prior to joining the Texans, Olsen spent 13 years working with the NFL’s office in New York.

