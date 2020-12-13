x
Texans

Texans beat down by Bears in 36-7 loss

Deshaun Watson was sacked seven times in Houston's ninth loss of the season.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Chicago Bears' Mario Edwards (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL by throwing for three touchdowns and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage.

Watson was sacked a career-high-tying seven times including a safety by Khalil Mack.

The Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record.

Trubisky buried the Texans in the first half by throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.

