x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texans

Texans back in the win column with 30-16 win over Jags

Houston snapped a three-game losing streak in a road win over Jacksonville.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (24) celebrates his 98-yard touchdown run on a kickoff return against the Jacksonville Jaguars with cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) as he crosses the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

HOUSTON — Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, ending the longest drought in the NFL, and the Houston Texans beat woeful Jacksonville 30-16 on Sunday to end a three-game skid and extend their dominance in the series. 

Smith somehow escaped five defenders near the 30-yard line before coasting the rest of the way. It was Houston’s first kickoff return for a score since Oct. 4, 2009. 

Every other NFL team had enjoyed at least one since. 

The lopsided loss capped a tumultuous week for Jacksonville, which fired Urban Meyer early Thursday to end one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.

RELATED: Strange but true: Oilers, Bucs faced each other in first ever 'Repus Bowl'

RELATED: NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Packers lead the way; Rams jump Cardinals

 

In Other News

Texans Training Camp Report: Back in Houston - 3Sports