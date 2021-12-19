Texans back in the win column with 30-16 win over Jags

Houston snapped a three-game losing streak in a road win over Jacksonville.

HOUSTON — Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, ending the longest drought in the NFL, and the Houston Texans beat woeful Jacksonville 30-16 on Sunday to end a three-game skid and extend their dominance in the series.

Smith somehow escaped five defenders near the 30-yard line before coasting the rest of the way. It was Houston’s first kickoff return for a score since Oct. 4, 2009.

Every other NFL team had enjoyed at least one since.