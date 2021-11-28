Texans squander first-half lead in loss to Jets

Houston was up 14-11 at halftime, but was held scoreless in the second half en route to its 9th loss of the season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans fell to 2-9 on the season with a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Jets rookie Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown to help the Jets snap a three-game skid.

Houston held a 14-11 halftime lead but was held scoreless in the second half.

Wilson, the second overall pick who missed the last four games with a sprained right knee, threw an interception early but put the Jets (3-8) on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter.

The Jets converted two fourth-down attempts on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola that made it 21-14 with about 3 ½ minutes to go.

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 158 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Brandin Cooks led all Houston receivers with 3 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.