Texans Report: Battle Red helmets make their debut

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans unveiled their new highly touted "battle red" helmets at training camp before they put them on again later in the regular season.
The helmets are a part of the NFL's throwback helmet collection this season, although being such a new franchise this will actually be the first time ever that Houston will be wearing anything other than the traditional navy domes.
For practice, it was just the metallic red helmet to go along with the white uniforms, but once they make their regular season debut on November 3rd against the Eagles, they'll pair nicely with the battle red jerseys as well.