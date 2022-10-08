Texans Report: Battle Red helmets make their debut

The Texans' coaches and players were thrilled with the new metallic red helmets which will be brought out during the regular season on November 3rd.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans unveiled their new highly touted "battle red" helmets at training camp before they put them on again later in the regular season.

The helmets are a part of the NFL's throwback helmet collection this season, although being such a new franchise this will actually be the first time ever that Houston will be wearing anything other than the traditional navy domes.