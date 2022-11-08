Texans Report: defensive rookies Stingley Jr. and Pitre

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Texans had plenty of needs before the draft, but perhaps none bigger than in the secondary.
And that's why highly drafted rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre should make a huge impact on the Texans' defense for years to come.
The third round pick and the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Pitre has been impressed the coaches so far at camp and is likely going to be a day one starter.
The third overall pick out of LSU Stingley is being somewhat eased into camp as he missed his entire senior season with a foot injury, but coach Lovie Smith says he's progressed well and is eager to learn and to get back to full reps.