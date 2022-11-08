Texans Report: defensive rookies Stingley Jr. and Pitre

The Texans were in desperate need of secondary help and potentially fixed those holes with two early picks in this year's draft.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Texans had plenty of needs before the draft, but perhaps none bigger than in the secondary.

And that's why highly drafted rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre should make a huge impact on the Texans' defense for years to come.

The third round pick and the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Pitre has been impressed the coaches so far at camp and is likely going to be a day one starter.