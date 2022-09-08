Texans Report: OT Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil missed the final 12 games last season with a thumb injury and could be a big returning force for Houston in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Laremy Tunsil undoubtedly the best player currently on the Texans roster and is one of the best tackles in the league... when he's healthy.

Tunsil wasn't healthy last season, missing Houston's final 12 games with a thumb injury and it showed with the Texans giving up 44 sacks, ninth most in the league and finishing with the NFL's worst rushing attack.