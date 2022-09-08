Texans Report: OT Laremy Tunsil

HOUSTON — Laremy Tunsil undoubtedly the best player currently on the Texans roster and is one of the best tackles in the league... when he's healthy.
Tunsil wasn't healthy last season, missing Houston's final 12 games with a thumb injury and it showed with the Texans giving up 44 sacks, ninth most in the league and finishing with the NFL's worst rushing attack.
The Texans certainly still have work to shore up their offensive line, but the return of the big man should help keep second year quarterback Davis Mills more upright this season. The newly promoted Lovie Smith says it's great to have the "Dog" of the Texans' offensive line back in camp