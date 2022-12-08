Texans Report: Third time's the charm for Lovie Smith

Smith is looking to lead a young Texans team back up the AFC South standings.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' head coach search this offseason was... a bit tumultuous. Houston ended up finding its man from within in Lovie Smith and that move might have been just what Houston needed.

The Texans reportedly had three finalists for the job on Friday, February 4th including former quarterback Josh Mccown who had never been any kind of coach in the NFL Then it was smith who was promoted from his defensive coordinator spot three days later after not even being considered for an interview initially.

Despite the roundabout method of his hire, Smith has coached two NFL teams in the Bears and Bucs and lead Chicago to a Super Bowl appearance, so he could be the stable coach that a young team like the Texans need.