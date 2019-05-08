HOUSTON — We kickoff our Texans training camp reports today! This season training camp is in a much more familiar place, It's at home in Houston!

After two seasons of spending training camp at Greenbrier Valley in West Virginia the Texans are back home in Houston to kick off the 2019 campaign. Why move to West Virginia in the first place? The answer being a bit cooler temperatures to make the grueling days of training camp a little easier on the players, but the Texans made the decision to come back home to get in front of the fans.