Watson, Texans send Jaguars to 7th consecutive loss, 27-25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Houston Texans picked up their second win of the season as defensive star J.J. Watt reached a career milestone.

Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards with the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired and the Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 on Sunday for their sixth straight win in the series.

During the fourth quarter, Watt recorded his 100th career sack becoming the 35th NFL player to do so and first in franchise history.

Jacksonville barely avoided making NFL history.

The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a season.

Instead they will share the record with Denver and Minnesota. Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late.