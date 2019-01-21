HOUSTON — Well we didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, but Houston Texans fans have something else to look forward to: London!

The National Football League announced Monday the Texans will face their division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London in 2019.

"The NFL will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium and two at Wembley Stadium in 2019. Dates, kickoff times and venues for all international games will be announced in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring," stated a Texans press release.

This marks the first time the Texans will play in the UK.

"Two of the four London Games will feature teams playing in the UK for the first time - the Texans and Carolina Panthers - and will bring the total number of NFL teams to have played in the UK to 31 in 28 games by the end of the 2019 season. The Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for the seventh-consecutive season."

The league also announced the matchups for the other four 2019 international regular season games – three in the UK and one in Mexico. The complete slate includes three divisional games and five playoff participants.

Country Visiting Team Home Team

Mexico Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers

UK Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers

UK Chicago Bears Oakland Raiders

UK Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

UK Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars