Texans treat four Houston healthcare heroes to trip to Super Bowl LV

Texas Children’s Hospital team members have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic providing care to patients affected by COVID-19.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have invited four healthcare heroes to Super Bowl LV this weekend as their guests.

The Texas Children’s Hospital employees were surprised with tickets Wednesday morning.

They were invited to recognize their “unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Congratulations to these tireless TCH workers who will represent so many other heroes like them:

Kaitlin Hernandez, Respiratory Therapist

Bhumi Patel, RN

Dr. Matthew Pesek, Medical Director, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus

Matthew Rivera, RN

The four will receive a roundtrip flight on United Airlines, two-night hotel stay, Texans travel kit and Super Bowl LV Draft Experience, Gameday Tailgate and a ticket to the game.

They are part of select healthcare workers from around the country chosen to take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Sunday.

All have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.