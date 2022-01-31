'When the time is right': No retirement decision yet from Tom Brady

Tom Brady appeared in his weekly 'Let's Go!' podcast to talk about retirement rumors and more.

TAMPA, Fla — In his weekly podcast, "Let's Go!," Tom Brady touched on retirement rumblings and what lies ahead for the legendary quarterback.

During the episode, Brady, 44, once again did not make an announcement on if he will or won't retire. Instead, the G.O.A.T. said he'll "know when the time is right."

"Like I’ve always said, I'm very blessed to play as long as I had," Brady said. "As things have gone on in the later parts of my career – whether that was five years ago or even this year – there’s a lot of interest in when I’m gonna stop playing and I understand that. It’s not that I don’t recognize that. It's just that when I know I know and when I don’t know, I don’t know and I'm not gonna race to some conclusion on that."

It's been the tone Brady has kept since retirement rumors first surfaced after the Bucs final game against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the reports, Brady told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hadn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

During the podcast, Brady also mentioned he understands that news travels fast in today's world.

"We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that. I understand that's the environment we're in. I think for me, it's just literally day to day with me."

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Brady then called Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht saying he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the conversations.

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine also said in a tweet that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told her Brady is "not even close to making up his mind yet."

So for now, in the words of Brady, it's just day-to-day. And there's no official word on if and when he will retire.

During the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady also got to catch up with Super Bowl-bound quarterback, Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday in overtime to win the AFC Championship and head to Super Bowl LVI.

Brady and Burrow are now the only two quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in the NFL playoffs.