Cowboys Camp: Prescott makes a 2023 guarantee

OXNARD, Calif. — America's Team is back in sunny Southern California for training camp, and KENS 5 is there to cover all things Dallas Cowboys.

Sports anchor Nate Ryan will be out in Oxnard following the developments at camp, which runs from Wednesday to August 15. There are plenty of talented players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. One of those guys is Isaac Alarcón, who first joined the Cowboys organization in 2020. He's trying to become the first player born and raised in Mexico to make an NFL roster.

Friday

The biggest storyline of Cowboys Camp continues to be the absence of All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who announced just before the start of camp that he wanted a new deal and has held firm by not arriving in Oxnard.

Thursday

Dak Prescott is being paid like a top-tier NFL quarterback, but he had his struggles last season when he led the league in interceptions. Over the first two days of practice Prescott has been shaky in the pocket, having thrown two picks already.

But he's vowing to be better in 2023—literally. Meeting with media today, he guaranteed he would not throw more than 10 interceptions over the course of the season.

Wednesday

During 7-on-7 drills, safety Donovan Wilson suffered some sort of lower-body injury and limped to the medical tent.

Coach McCarthy had some praise for rookie and Texas Ex DeMarvion Overshown, saying he's made an immediate impact and impression on special teams.

We also got an early glimpse into the mind of Head coach Mike McCarthy, who will be taking on playcalling duties this season... with a Cowboys icon in attendance.

Tuesday

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and Head coach Mike McCarthy – taking over playcalling duties from department offensive coordinator Kellen Moore – spoke to media about the team's offseason preparation as part of the annual State of the Cowboys presser.

Jones declined to comment on the situation involving Zack Martin – the All-Pro offensive guard who is reportedly sitting out the start of camp because he's unhappy with his contract status – and instead expressed confidence in the makeup of his roster. McCarthy concurred, saying he's especially pleased with the mix of younger and experienced talent.

"I’ve always felt that bridging the gap between the veteran players and the younger players is critical in your opportunity (of) building towards winning a championship," McCarthy said. "This is such a perfect time of year for us, because this is the purest football opportunity that we’ll have as a team."

>See the full comments from Jones and McCarthy below:

Also on Tuesday, news broke that Dallas had agreed to terms on a new contract with one of their top defenders. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is reportedly coming back on a 5-year contract for $97 million. Diggs has picked off 17 passes in his first three NFL seasons, tied for the most interceptions by any player in that span.

He spoke about what the contract means for his family, and also talked about learning from his teammate Stephon Gilmore.

Training camp schedule

2023 marks the 17th time Dallas has cast anchor in Oxnard, California for training camp.

Here's what fans can expect:

Wednesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. - Open practice

Thursday, July 27, 11:30 a.m. - Open practice

Saturday, July 29 - Cowboys Back Together weekend ceremonies 9 a.m. - Fan activations 11 a.m. - Opening ceremony 11:30 a.m. - Open practice

Monday, July 31, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Tuesday, August, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Thursday, August 3, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Saturday, August 5, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Monday, August 7, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Tuesday, August 8, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Thursday, August 10, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Saturday, August 12 - Kickoff against Jacksonville

Monday, August 14, 11 a.m. - Open practice

Tuesday, August 15, 11 a.m. - Final open practice

At a glance

The Cowboys last season won their first playoff game since 2018 – a 31-14 Wild Card victory over the Buccaneers – but haven't reached the conference championship since winning it all in 1995. Dallas has won at least 10 games in three of the team's last five campaigns, including a 12-5 mark last year:

2013: 8-8 record, missed playoffs

2014: 12-4 record, lost in the divisional round to the Packers

2015: 4-12 record, missed playoffs

2016: 13-3 record, lost in the divisional round to the Packers

2017: 9-7 record, missed playoffs

2018: 10-6 record, lost in the divisional round to the Rams

2019: 8-8 record, missed playoffs

2020: 6-10 record, missed playoffs

2021: 12-5 record, lost in the wild card round to the 49ers

2022: 12-5 record, lost in the divisional round to the 49ers

Dallas sported both a Top-5 offense and defense in 2022, the first time they were that dominant on both sides of the ball since 2016. Here's a look at how the Cowboys' team stats stacked up last year:

Offense

Points per game: 27.5 (fourth in the NFL)

Total yards per game: 355 (11th in the NFL)

Passing yards per game: 220 (14th in the NFL)

Rushing yards per game: 135 (ninth in the NFL)

Defense

Points allowed per game: 20.1 (fifth in the NFL)

Total yards allowed per game: 330 (12th in the NFL)

Passing yards allowed per game: 201 (eighth in the NFL)

Rushing yards allowed per game 129 (22nd in the NFL)

