Family says Damar Hamlin is improving | Here's what we know

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle.

Hamlin collapses during game

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m. He had just completed a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Around 2 a.m. the Bills released a statement saying Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest.

CPR was administered to Hamlin while he was surrounded by teammates, many of them breaking out into prayer.

Hamlin was on the field for 16 minutes, during which time his heartbeat was restored. The ambulance departed five minutes later. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment.

What is Hamlin’s current condition?

The NFL Network spoke with Damar Hamlin's uncle on the status of his nephew who said, his nephew is on a ventilator but he's improving.

He is now at 50% oxygen after being on 100%, he's still sedated but the main focus is recovering to breathe on his own and heal his lungs. He is still listed in critical condition.

How are his teammates doing?

AP reported that NFL executive Troy Vincent said the Bills players, except for a few who stayed behind with Hamlin, returned early Tuesday to the team facility.

When the team returned to Buffalo, the NFTA prevented fans from parking near the airport and blocked off streets to allow players to leave.

Hamlin’s teammates have posted reactions on social media, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen asking for prayers. Dawson Knox also asked for prayers.

Shaq Lawson tweeted “Can’t even sleep right now thinking about my brother so much.”

What will happen to the game?

About an hour after the injury occurred, the NFL announced the game was being suspended.

Tuesday afternoon, the NFL said the game would not be played this week.

NFL Insider Vic Carucci said Roger Goodell will make the call on rescheduling the game, which would have to take place within two days. Another option for the league is to add a 19th week.

What have the teams said?

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.



We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023