NEWARK, N.J. — There’s a new member of the 700-goal club.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 700th career NHL goal in the Capitals game against the Devils on Saturday.

Ovechkin becomes just the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 or more goals in a career.

He joins Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito, and Mike Gartner as the only players to score at least 700 goals in the NHL.

Jagr was the most recent, having scored his 700th career goal on March 1, 2014.

Alex Ovechkin becomes the third player in the group to have played for the Capitals, but he’s the only one to spend his entire career in Washington.

Only Gordie Howe has more goals with one franchise (786 with Detroit) than Ovechkin.

Those around Ovi, are amazed at the Great 8.

“He’s probably one of the greatest to ever play,” says Tom Wilson after a recent Capitals practice. “It’s pretty cool to have a front-row seat to watch it go down. It seems like he hits a milestone every couple of games. They don’t make them like they made him anymore. There’s no player like him, and I don’t think there ever will be [another one]. It’s pretty cool to watch it unveil, to watch him dominate.”

“I hope he appreciates it, because it’s amazing what he’s done in this league this far,” adds T.J. Oshie. “We’re looking forward to how far he’s going to go.”

Nobody has had a better view of Ovechkin’s career than Joe Beninati.

The Capitals play-by-play man for NBC Sports Washington has been calling Capitals games since 1994, and has called the majority of Alex Ovechkin’s games in the NHL.

The TV voice of the Capitals is starting to run out of superlatives for Alex Ovechkin.

“I’ve seen this player from his late teenage years, and now into his mid-thirties,” says Beninati. “I’m still blown away and every day he challenges my powers of description with what he does on the ice.”

