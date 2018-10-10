EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Gallegos, a junior at the University of Oregon, has been given a pro contract with Nike, its first athlete with cerebral palsy.

As cameras rolled, Nike UX Insights director John Douglass greeted Gallegos after a recent race to break the news. The official video release of the announcement was last Saturday, Oct. 6, a cerebral palsy awareness day.

Last April Gallegos pulled off a feat many thought was impossible. He completed the Eugene Half Marathon, just missing out by three minutes his goal of finishing in under two hours.

Nike provided him with a prototype shoe designed for runners with disabilities. Justin started cross country running in high school.

