No. 13 Aggies Down No. 12 Tigers, 20-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A balanced effort on both sides of the ball for the No. 13 Maroon & White helped the Aggies complete the Alabama sweep, downing the No. 12 Auburn Tigers, 20-3, Saturday afternoon inside an electric-filled Kyle Field.

Auburn received the opening kickoff, but failed to get anything going and was forced to punt. The Aggies responded with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with the first of Seth Small’s four made field goals on the day, nailing it through the uprights from 21 yards. Auburn answered on the following drive, but the Aggies limited the damage to a field goal, knotting the game at 3-3 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

A&M forced five punts and held the Tigers to 108 total yards in the first half. Auburn would finish with 226 total yards, the fewest they have recorded in a game this season.

The Aggies struck first in the third quarter after Zach Calzada went 5-for-6, hitting Caleb Chapman on a 49-yard bomb and 10-yard pass to begin the drive. With momentum rolling, Calzada hit Ainias Smith for 18 yards to the put the ball on the Tigers’ 4-yardline, but a trio of penalties set the Aggies back to the Auburn 23, forcing the Maroon & White to boot a 29-yard field goal.

After a quick five-play drive by Auburn, A&M went on a nine-play, 58-yard three-minute drive that stalled, resulting in a Small 47-yard field goal nearing the 13:40 mark of the fourth to give the Aggies a 9-3 lead.

Just three plays into the next drive, Kyle Field erupted as Jayden Peevy forced a Bo Nix fumble and Micheal Clemons scooped it up on the right side and took it 24 yards to the house to extend the A&M lead to 17-3. The Maroon & White tacked on another field goal from 37-yards out to halt the scoring for the game and give the Aggies their first home win against Auburn.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 13 Texas A&M 20, No. 12 Auburn 3

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

November 6, 2021

Team Notes

- Texas A&M scored on all three trips to the red zone and have now scored on 19 of its last 20 trips to the red zone, dating back to the New Mexico game.

- This was the first time Aggies held a top-25 team without a touchdown since Nov. 20, 2010 when they topped a No. 9 Nebraska squad 9-6.

- The 2010 Nebraska game was also the last time A&M won a game without scoring an offensive touchdown.

- The Aggies logged 4.0 sacks in the win, marking their fourth game of the season with 4.0 or more sacks.

- This was the second consecutive game the Aggies held an opponent without a touchdown through the first three quarters.

- The Aggies have held their last two opponents to 7-for-29 (24.1%) on 3rd down conversions and 1-for-4 (25.0%) on 4th down conversions.

- With 409 yards of total offense, Texas A&M hit the 400-yard mark in the category for the third consecutive game and the fifth time in 2021.

- With 217 yards on the ground, the Aggies hit the 200-yard mark in rushing for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in 2021.

- A&M held Auburn to 226 total yards, which is fewest amount the Tigers have gained this season.

- The Aggies held Auburn to three points, the fewest amount the Tigers have scored since their 2021 Alabama game.

- The victory over Auburn marked the first time A&M has topped the Tigers at home, while the Aggies also became just the fifth team in the last 14 years to beat both Alabama and Auburn in the same season.

- Announced attendance against Auburn was 109,835 which ranks second all-time at Kyle Field and is the most since the stadium was renovated in 2015.

- Today’s captains against Auburn were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller moved into the top 10 on A&M’s all-time career rushing yards list, upping his total to 2,855 after tallying 112 yards on 21 carries against the Tigers. He passed Bubba Bean (2,846 – 1972-75), Dante Hall (2,818 – 1996-99) and Christine Michael (2,791 – 2009-12) to end the day No. 8 on the career rushing chart.

- Spiller also moved into 13th place on A&M's career rush attempts list, passing Jorvorskie Lane with 506 with 21 carries on the day.

- Spiller registered his 16th career 100-yard game, the most 100-yard games for an Aggie since A&M made the move to the Big 12 in 1996.

- Spiller logged 115 all-purpose yards in the game, to push his career tally to 3,433. The total moves him into 12th on Texas A&M’s all-time list, passing Dick Todd (3,384 – 1936-38), Trey Williams (3,357 – 2012-14) and Christine Michael (3,331 – 2009-12).

- Sophomore RB Devon Achane eclipsed the 1,000 career rushing yards mark with 98 yards on 10 carries against Auburn to raise his mark to 1,070.

- Junior TE Jalen Wydermyer extended his string of games with a reception to 32, dating back to his first game in Maroon & White.

- Wydermyer finished the day with five receptions for 53 yards. He moved into 14th place on the Aggies’ career list for receptions with 108 and passed Martellus Bennett (105 – 2005-07) for most career catches by an Aggie tight end. He moved into 21st on the career list for receiving yards with 1,359.

- Senior DL Tyree Johnson made it four straight games with at least 1.0 sack after taking down the Auburn quarterback early in the first quarter. He now has three games with 2.0 sacks or more this season, the most since Landis Durham in 2017.

- After recording just 1.0 sack through A&M’s first five games of the season, Johnson has tallied 7.0 sacks over the last four games.

- Sophomore DB Jaylon Jones registered four tackles and two PBU, closing out the game with a 4th quarter interception, his second of the season and the third of his career.

- Graduate DL Micheal Clemons recorded the first fumble recovery of his career and returned the ball 24 yards for the first touchdown of his career. It was the first fumble recovery for a touchdown since Buddy Johnson did so at Ole Miss in 2019, returning it 62 yards to score.

- Junior LB Andre White Jr. set a new career high with nine tackles in the game.

- Graduate LB Aaron Hansford also had nine tackles to share A&M’s game high. It marked the fourth time this season he has led A&M in tackles.

- Senior PK Seth Small sailed a 28-yard field goal through the uprights midway through the first quarter for the 64th made field goal of his career, passing 2011 Lou Groza award winner Randy Bullock (2008-11) for the all-time career

record at A&M.

- Small ended the game going 4-for-5 on field goals. His 68 career made field goals thrust him into the top 10 on the SEC’s career list, ending the day at No. 7. His four made field goals matched his career high, previously set at South Carolina in 2018.