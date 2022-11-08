Oil Belt All-Stars heading to World Series in Michigan

"I knew from the players we have that this would be a special team that would go all the way. From sectionals to regionals, I knew we would make it," Morales said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, The Oil Belt Baseball team will be on their way to Michigan to the World Series and hopefully make history in the Coastal bend.

"We have one team that's a U.S. Champion, but we don't have a world champion yet, so that's the goal," said Daniel Saenz Jr., the Head Coach of the Oil Belt All-Stars.

2014 was the last time the Oil-Belt junior league made it to the world series game.

Blake Quin's older brother was on that team.

"I'd watch him pitch. That's what I wanted to do growing up, but I wanted to make my own story. I'm going to play third and first," said Blake Quin, a 1st baseman and pitcher for the squad.

Most kids play at the beach during summer, but Oil Belt Baseball team spent their summer playing on the field.

"It's my life," Quin added, "It's what I strive to do, it's my passion".

Zaccariah Morales is also on the team. He plays 1st and is the designated pitcher for the all-star team.

"I knew from the players we have that this would be a special team that would go all the way. From sectionals to regionals, I knew we would make it," said Morales.

Hardware or no hardware, the Oil Belt All-Stars know it's always bigger than baseball.

"The community support," said Saenz Jr., "When these boys play here, it's about community, it's about family. The bond they create here lasts a lifetime".

The boys play in Michigan on Monday at 7 p.m. Their games will be streamed on ESPN+.

