Oil Belt crushes Honolulu in JLWS opener

The Annaville-based team unloaded two homeruns in the first two innings to cruise in the opener.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Oil Belt All-Stars proved they were one of the teams to beat with a 13-1 run-rule win over Honolulu Monday in the Junior League World Series opener Monday in Taylor, MI.

Oil Belt got a pair of three-run homeruns from Jagger Batek and Blake Quinn in the first two innings and never looked back.

Lucas Saenz had a solid pitching performance on the mound, allowing just the one run.