Oil Belt juniors starting to build tradition

The junior league baseball team has now won back-to-back state titles in addition to a World Series appearance back in 2014.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oil Belt Junior League team didn't get a chance to prove themselves on a bigger stage after their state title last year. They don't plan on letting the opportunity pass them by this season.

COVID forced the cancellation of both the Junior League World Series and the regional tournaments, meaning the Texas West state title was the end of the road for the 2021 team. Now, this group from Annaville comprised of teenagers headed to Calallen and Tuloso-Midway are state champions once again and this time off to the Southwest Regional.

Out live with the Oil Belt junior leaguers coming up in sports.￼ They’re off to the Junior League Southwest Regional... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The regional will be held from August 5th through the 9th in Albuquerque, NM. If Oil Belt can win that, they would match the 2014 Oil Belt team that also reached the Junior League World Series in Taylor, MI.