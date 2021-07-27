All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Wednesday, the US is leading in the medal count with 31 total, 11 of which are gold

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 31 total medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation so far. Eleven of those medals are gold.

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler.

Japan leads with 13 gold medals, while China follows with 12. The U.S. is third with 11 golds.

MEDAL COUNT: Team USA still leads in overall medals but is now trailing both China and Japan in gold medals. #Tokyo2020https://t.co/50TxUOfzjY pic.twitter.com/JrqkF0Mx32 — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) July 28, 2021

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 11

SILVER: 11

BRONZE: 9

Click here for a list of live streams for Wednesday, July 29.

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.