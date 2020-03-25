CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3Sports caught up with five-time Olympian and former Calallen Wildcat Amy Acuff on Tuesday.

Acuff competed at every Olympic trials from the 1996 Atlanta Games to the 2012 London Games. For the segment shown on 3News, click the video above.

Acuff also weighed in on what the current Olympians might have been going through with "social distancing" and their training regimens being thrown off:

The former Wildcat also said she thought the IOC was probably in the right for deciding to postpone the games when it did, but also says she feels Japan is one of the best nations to handle this type of situation:

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!