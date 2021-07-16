Sinton alumni representing United States at Paralympics

The Paralympics begin Tuesday, August 24.

SINTON, Texas — A former Sinton Lady Pirate will be representing the community and the United States at the Paralympics in Tokyo in August.

Jillian Williams shared her journey with 3News, going from a high school athlete to a professional in a few years.

Former coach Jane Kieschnick said Williams played for the high school's volleyball team all four years, starting in 2011.

She made her mark from the start, which led to her college volleyball career at Texas Lutheran University. Unfortunately, her career there was cut short.

"I can remember Jill coming to the gym during the holidays and she was on crutches and I was like 'What's going on?' " Kieschnick said.

Williams had a pain in her leg, which later revealed a deeper issue.

"In 2016, when I was at Texas Lutheran, I was diagnosed with bone cancer sarcoma," Williams said.

With every reason to give up the game she loved to play, she turned to the man upstairs. She referenced Jeremiah 29:11 from the bible which states:

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. "Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

William's left leg was amputated and after a long journey and never giving up, she got back to the drawing board and continued living the life she loved.

Flash forward five years -- she'll be wearing red, white and blue out on Tokyo turf, representing the US in the Paralympics.

Williams said without the support from her friends and family, this wouldn't be possible.

