LIST | Tokyo 2020 Olympians with Texas ties

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Olympics, over the course of two weeks, more than 11,090 athletes from more than 200 counties will participate in nearly 340 medal events in more than 30 sports during the 2020 games.
Some of those thousands of athletes are from right here in Texas. We've compiled some of those athletes, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.
The games conclude on Aug. 8, with the Paralympics taking place on Aug. 24.
We will be updating this list with more athletes and medal winners as the events happen and medal ceremonies continue.
Archery (women's)
Mackenzie Brown - Flint, Texas
Baseball
Shane Baz - Cypress, Texas
Scott Kazmir - Cypress Falls, Texas
Simeon Woods-Richardson - Sugar Land, Texas
Basketball (women's)
Ariel Atkins - Dallas, Texas
Britney Griner - Houston, Texas
Basketball (men's)
Kevin Durant - University of Texas
Khris Middleton - Texas A&M University
Luka Dončić (representing Solvenia)
Boxing (women's)
Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs - Houston, Texas
Cycling (men's)
Lawson Craddock - Houston, Texas
Connor Fields - Plano, Texas
Diving (women's)
Alison Gibson - Austin, Texas
Hailey Hernandez - Southlake, Texas
Diving (men's)
Jordan Windle - UT Austin
Fencing (women's)
Courtney Hurley - San Antonio, Texas
Kelley Hurley - San Antonio, Texas
Anna Van Brummen - Houston, Texas
Gymnastics (women's)
Simone Biles - Spring, Texas
Jordan Chiles - Spring, Texas
Ema Malabuyo (alternate) - Flower Mound, Texas
Karate (men's)
Tom Scott - Richardson, Texas
Rowing (women's)
Gia Doonan - UT Austin
Rugby (men's)
Kevon Williams - Houston, Texas
Shooting (women's)
Austen Smith - Keller, Texas
Shooting (men's)
Phillip Jungman - Caldwell, Texas
Keith Sanderson - San Antonio, Texas
Skateboarding (women's)
Jordyn Barratt - Dallas, Texas
Skeet Shooting (men's)
Vincent Hancock - Fort Worth, Texas
Gold
Softball (women's)
Catherine Osterman - Houston, Texas
Swimming (women's)
Natalie Hinds - Athens, Texas
Bronze - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Lydia Jacoby - UT Austin
Simone Manuel - Sugar Land, Texas
Bronze - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Erica Sullivan - University of Texas
Swimming (men's)
Townley Haas - University of Texas
Drew Kibler - UT Austin
Table Tennis (women's)
Huijing Wang - Sugar Land, Texas
Tennis
Austin Krajicek - Sugar Land, Texas
Track and Field (women's)
Valarie Allman - Austin, Texas
Teahna Daniels - University of Texas, Austin
Tara Davis - University of Texas at Austin
Ariana Ince - Gonzales, Texas
Annie Kunz - Texas A&M University
Sally Kipyego - Texas Tech
Maggie Malone - Texas A&M University
Inika McPherson - Port Arthur, Texas
Jasmine Moore - Grand Prairie, Texas
Athing Mu - Texas A&M University
Raevyn Rogers - Houston, Texas
Gabby Thomas - University of Texas
Track and Field (men's)
Ronnie Baker - TCU
Trayvon Bromell - Baylor University
Ryan Crouser - University of Texas
Bryce Deadmon - Missouri City, Texas
Kendra Harrison
Bryce Hoppel - Midland, Texas
Fred Kerley - San Antonio, Texas
Benard Keter - Texas Tech
KC Lightfoot - Baylor University
Steffin McCarter - Copperas Cove, Texas
Will London - Waco, TX
Volleyball (women's)
Chiaka Ogbogu - Coppell, Texas
Weightlifting (women's)
Sarah Robles - Wylie, Texas
Wrestling (women's)
Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Katy, Texas
Information from TeamUSA.org