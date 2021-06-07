TAMUK track star to represent Belize in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M Kingsville has a lot to celebrate as a one of their own will be in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sophomore Shaun Gill was formally selected to represent Belize in the 100 meter at the Olympics. He will be joined by his countrywoman Samantha Dirks who will compete in the 400 meter.
The men's 100 meter preliminary round will take place on Saturday, July 31, followed by the semifinal round on Sunday, August 1.
